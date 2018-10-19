Driver Arrested for DUI in Golden Gate Bridge Crash: CHP

All lanes coming into San Francisco on the Golden Gate Bridge were blocked Friday night following a car accident near the north tower, according to California Highway Patrol.

A vehicle collided with a tow truck at approximately 9:46 p.m., accoring to CHP. Southern Marin Fire District officials used a jaw of life to rescue one person who suffered minor injuries from the vehicle.

CHP later opened one of the lanes at 10:49 p.m.

Northbound lanes are open but traffic is moving slowly. Vehicles are backed up for more than a mile and a half in each direction.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested for DUI, CHP Marin said.

