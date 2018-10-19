Driver Arrested for DUI in Golden Gate Bridge Crash: CHP - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Driver Arrested for DUI in Golden Gate Bridge Crash: CHP

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published at 10:42 PM PDT on Oct 19, 2018 | Updated at 11:48 PM PDT on Oct 19, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Accident Blocks Southbound Lanes on Golden Gate Bridge

    All lanes coming into San Francisco on the Golden Gate Bridge were blocked Friday night following a car accident near the north tower, according to California Highway Patrol.

    (Published Friday, Oct. 19, 2018)

    All lanes coming into San Francisco on the Golden Gate Bridge were blocked Friday night following a car accident near the north tower, according to California Highway Patrol.

    A vehicle collided with a tow truck at approximately 9:46 p.m., accoring to CHP. Southern Marin Fire District officials used a jaw of life to rescue one person who suffered minor injuries from the vehicle. 

    CHP later opened one of the lanes at 10:49 p.m.

    Northbound lanes are open but traffic is moving slowly. Vehicles are backed up for more than a mile and a half in each direction.

    Top News Photos: Trump Rally, Canada Legalizes Pot, More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Trump Rally in Montana
    Carolyn Kaster/AP

    The driver of the vehicle has been arrested for DUI, CHP Marin said.

    Refresh this page for more on this breaking news story.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices