SFPD Search for Aldon Smith After Domestic Violence Incident

Suspended Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident in a San Francisco residence Saturday night, according to police.

Smith, who was identified as the suspect in the case, fled the residence located along the 600 block of Bush Street before officers arrived, according to police. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Smith, who has a history of run-ins with the law, is currently listed under the reserve/suspended by commissioner section on the Raiders roster for being a repeat offender of the NFL's substance abuse program, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

He previously played with the San Francisco 49ers before being released in 2015 following an arrest. One day before his dismissal, police said Smith hit a parked car while under the influence of alcohol in Santa Clara.

Back in March 2017, Smith told reporters he had "done nothing wrong" after being released from San Francisco Police Department headquarters where he was temporarily detained for public intoxication. Smith was a passenger in an SUV that crashed into an unmarked police car. Smith's 25-year-old girlfriend, who was driving the SUV, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.

Smith didn't play in the first nine games of the 2014 season because he was found to be in violation of the league's substance abuse policy and personal conduct policy, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

Smith also "pleaded pleaded no contest to counts of possessing illegal assault weapons and for driving under the influence from a 2013 incident," NBC Sports Bay Area reported.



Police are attempting to talk to Smith to learn more about Saturday's incident. Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.