Amber Alert Issued for 6-Year-Old Boy Abducted in Modesto

Officials have issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old boy who police say was taken from his home Monday in Modesto, Stanislaus County.

Officials have issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old boy who police say was taken from his home Monday in Modesto, Stanislaus County.

NBC-affiliate KCRA reports authorities are searching for Jayce Cosso, who was last seen wearing a black Transformers T-shirt and faded green camouflage shorts. He is described as standing 2 feet 6 inches tall, 35 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said the boy was abducted by his father, John Christopher Cosso, 41, at about 7:30 a.m.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2012 black Ford Fusion, with California license plate 8BDY654. Cosso currently has a shaved head and tattoos on his face, officials said. He is described by police as standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

No other information was immediately available.