Anti-Muslim Messages Spray Painted on Concord Business - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Anti-Muslim Messages Spray Painted on Concord Business

By Jodi Hernandez

Published 57 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Anti-Muslim Graffiti Found at Concord Business

    NBC Bay Area's Jodi Hernandez reports on anti-Muslim graffiti discovered at a Concord business.

    (Published 55 minutes ago)

    A woman is in police custody in connection to anti-Muslim graffiti discovered at a Concord business.

    The hateful messages were spray painted in front of the International Market & Grill. The racist graffiti was also scribbled across the front of a Muslim-owned mini market and other places in the area, leaving customers and neighbors feeling outraged and rattled.

    Surveillance video from a nearby liquor store captured a woman in the act. A store employee later identified a woman outside as the person in the video. The woman was seen on Tuesday being detained by police.

    Concord police said it will be up to the District Attorney's Office on whether to charge the woman with a hate crime.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices