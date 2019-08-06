A woman is in police custody in connection to anti-Muslim graffiti discovered at a Concord business.

The hateful messages were spray painted in front of the International Market & Grill. The racist graffiti was also scribbled across the front of a Muslim-owned mini market and other places in the area, leaving customers and neighbors feeling outraged and rattled.

Surveillance video from a nearby liquor store captured a woman in the act. A store employee later identified a woman outside as the person in the video. The woman was seen on Tuesday being detained by police.

Concord police said it will be up to the District Attorney's Office on whether to charge the woman with a hate crime.