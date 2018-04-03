A man known to police for previous alleged peeping incidents was arrested Sunday after a woman using a restroom at a North Bay mall found a hidden cellphone and realized it had been recording, according to police.

The woman reported that she came across the phone on Saturday at the Northgate shopping mall in San Rafael, police said.

Police looked through the videos on the phone and discovered videos of the suspect, who has been identified as Uriel Damian Maldonado, according to police. Police also reviewed mall surveillance video and spotted the suspect.

After being arrested on Sunday, Maldonado was booked into the Marin County Jail, according to police. His bail has been set at $25,000.

Maldonado was previously arrested in March 2017 "under similar circumstances," according to the Marin Independent Journal. He was also arrested back in 2015 for reportedly looking into a woman's apartment in a San Rafael community.