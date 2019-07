Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oakland Athletics third baseman Chad Pinder (18) celebrates with teammate Oakland Athletics second baseman Jurickson Profar (23) after hitting a three-run home run during the Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on July 17, 2019 in Oakland, CA. (Photo by Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)