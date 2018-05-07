NBC 7

The California Highway Patrol and a medical helicopter responded to the scene of a major injury accident in Brentwood on Monday night, according to the CHP.

The accident occurred about 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Brentwood Boulevard and Sellers Avenue in Brentwood and involved at least two vehicles, the CHP said.

At least two people suffered major inuries, and a medical helicopter took one patient to a local hospital, the CHP said.

The CHP was running one-way traffic control through the intersection and had no estimated time for clearing the crash.