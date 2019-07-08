At-Risk Woman Goes Missing From SJ Hospital: Sheriff's Office - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

At-Risk Woman Goes Missing From SJ Hospital: Sheriff's Office

By Stephen Ellison

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    At-Risk Woman Goes Missing From SJ Hospital: Sheriff's Office
    Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office
    Ruby Ormond

    Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies were searching for an at-risk woman who walked away from a hospital Monday afternoon in San Jose.

    Ruby Ormond, 64, who has Alzheimer’s and dementia, walked away from Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, near Bascom Avenue, at about 4 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said.

    Ormond is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 219 pounds. She was wearing a multi-colored headscarf, black sweater, black leggings, yellow socks and black shoes and was carrying a brown Louis Vuitton bag, the sheriff's office said.

    Anyone who sees Ormond or knows her whereabouts should call the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at 408-299-2311.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices