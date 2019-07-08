Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies were searching for an at-risk woman who walked away from a hospital Monday afternoon in San Jose.

Ruby Ormond, 64, who has Alzheimer’s and dementia, walked away from Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, near Bascom Avenue, at about 4 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said.

Ormond is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 219 pounds. She was wearing a multi-colored headscarf, black sweater, black leggings, yellow socks and black shoes and was carrying a brown Louis Vuitton bag, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone who sees Ormond or knows her whereabouts should call the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at 408-299-2311.