Oakland Athletics Say They Want Control of Coliseum Site

The Oakland Athletics announced Monday morning that they want to "assume control of the Coliseum in exchange for paying more than $135 million of city and county debt" in a letter to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and city council members.

"We want to assume control of the Coliseum in exchange for paying more than $135 million of City and County debt. We want to own our (home emoji). This is more than a slogan. #RootedInOakland," the A's tweeted out at 7:20 a.m.

