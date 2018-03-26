Oakland Athletics Say They Want Control of Coliseum Site - NBC Bay Area
Oakland Athletics Say They Want Control of Coliseum Site

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    The Oakland Athletics announced Monday morning that they want to "assume control of the Coliseum in exchange for paying more than $135 million of city and county debt" in a letter to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and  city council members.

    "We want to assume control of the Coliseum in exchange for paying more than $135 million of City and County debt. We want to own our (home emoji). This is more than a slogan. #RootedInOakland," the A's tweeted out at 7:20 a.m.

