Heavy smell of burned rubber and chemicals wafted out of an auto store in San Mateo after a fire occurred early Friday morning.

Officials were working to decontaminate the scene at O'Reilly Auto Parts store on South Norfolk and stop chemicals in the store from running down the storm drains, San Mateo Fire Battalion Chief Joe Novelli said.

Fire crews responded to the call after 2:00 a.m. and found flames coming out of the back of the store. No one was inside the establishment at the time, according to Novelli.

Novelli said a Hazmat team will come to the scene and deal with any more chemicals found inside the store.