Ayesha Curry Says Houston Rockets Fans Taunted, 'Bumped Me in My 8 Month Pregnant Belly' - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Hashtag Trending

Hashtag Trending

Tracking trending stories that have the Bay Area talking

Ayesha Curry Says Houston Rockets Fans Taunted, 'Bumped Me in My 8 Month Pregnant Belly'

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Best Mattress For Your Sleep Style
    CSN Bay Area staff
    Ayesha Curry closes happy birthday message to Steph with 'mic drop'

    Ayesha Curry took to Twitter to defend herself after viral video circulated on social media following the Golden State Warriors Game 5 loss in Houston against the Rockets.

    The video shows Curry getting heckled by a fan and comes after the man "bumped me in my 8 month pregnant belly asking and I quote 'doesn't losing feel like getting punched in the gut?' And continued to follow me and taunt me with his camera is beyond me...," Curry wrote on Twitter in response to the video.

    In a follow-up tweet, Curry wrote:

    "I thought it was an accident at first because it was crowded and then he made that gut comment and continued to follow me."

    But Curry was also quick to say it was just a few fans that acted inappropriately, and that "fans were wonderful in the arena actually."

    Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals is scheduled for Saturday at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices