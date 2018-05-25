CSN Bay Area staff Ayesha Curry closes happy birthday message to Steph with 'mic drop'

Ayesha Curry took to Twitter to defend herself after viral video circulated on social media following the Golden State Warriors Game 5 loss in Houston against the Rockets.

The video shows Curry getting heckled by a fan and comes after the man "bumped me in my 8 month pregnant belly asking and I quote 'doesn't losing feel like getting punched in the gut?' And continued to follow me and taunt me with his camera is beyond me...," Curry wrote on Twitter in response to the video.

In a follow-up tweet, Curry wrote:

"I thought it was an accident at first because it was crowded and then he made that gut comment and continued to follow me."

But Curry was also quick to say it was just a few fans that acted inappropriately, and that "fans were wonderful in the arena actually."

Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals is scheduled for Saturday at Oracle Arena in Oakland.