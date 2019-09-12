BART 24th Street Mission Station Closed for Major Medical Emergency - NBC Bay Area
BART 24th Street Mission Station Closed for Major Medical Emergency

Muni offering bus service for riders affected by the closure

By Bay City News

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    processing...

    BART's 24th Street Mission station in San Francisco was closed Thursday evening due to a major medical emergency, BART officials said.

    As of 6:37 p.m. BART was evacuating the station and the station was closed.

    BART officials said to expect major delays.

    BART officials said San Francisco Municipal Railway buses are offering service to BART riders affected by the closure.

    As of 7:03 p.m. BART passengers can ride Muni bus Nos. 14 and 14R at 24th Street. The buses run between BART's Embarcadero station and Daly City.

    BART officials said the system is experiencing delays at San Francisco stations in the Daly City, Millbrae and San Francisco International Airport directions.

