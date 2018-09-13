BART to Discuss Surveillance, Safety Plans - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

BART to Discuss Surveillance, Safety Plans

By Kris Sanchez

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    BART to Discuss Surveillance, Safety Plans

    Rider safety will be on the agenda Thursday as the BART board of directors examines safety and surveillance policies on the table. Kris Sanchez reports.

    (Published 49 minutes ago)

    Rider safety will be on the agenda Thursday as the BART board of directors examines safety and surveillance policies on the table.

    At issue are some surveillance policies that some community members claim are being pushed through without transparency.

    The possible policy changes include expanding the surveillance system, which the general manager contends will not include facial recognition technology, collection of personal identifiable information or cell phone tracking. The "no panhandling ordinance," the possibility of raising barriers at fare gates and the addition of more fare inspectors, particularly at night, will also prompt discussions Thursday morning at BART headquarters.

    Within the last month, BART did move forward with some safety improvements, including more police patrols through overtime and adding emergency call boxes on all platforms.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices