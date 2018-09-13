BART to Discuss Surveillance, Safety Plans

Rider safety will be on the agenda Thursday as the BART board of directors examines safety and surveillance policies on the table. Kris Sanchez reports.

At issue are some surveillance policies that some community members claim are being pushed through without transparency.

The possible policy changes include expanding the surveillance system, which the general manager contends will not include facial recognition technology, collection of personal identifiable information or cell phone tracking. The "no panhandling ordinance," the possibility of raising barriers at fare gates and the addition of more fare inspectors, particularly at night, will also prompt discussions Thursday morning at BART headquarters.

Within the last month, BART did move forward with some safety improvements, including more police patrols through overtime and adding emergency call boxes on all platforms.