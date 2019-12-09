BART Cracks Down on Fare Evaders During Sweeps - NBC Bay Area
BART Cracks Down on Fare Evaders During Sweeps

By Bob Redell

Published 17 minutes ago

    NBC Bay Area
    In an undated photo, a person jumps over a fare gate at a BART station.

    BART has been quietly cracking down on fare evaders.

    Since September, the transit agency has been conducting sweeps of morning trains out of the Embarcadero Station in San Francisco. Fare inspectors and BART police officers have been asking riders to show proof of payment. Those who don't have proof have been booted from trains.

    BART says that during each sweep, between 75 and 100 riders have been booted.

    When asked if the transit agency will be conducting sweeps at other stations, BART said it wasn't its practice to announce the time and place of their enforcement actions.

    Fare evasion costs BART as much as $25 million a year, according to the transit agency.

