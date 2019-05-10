File image: A Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train travels towards downtown San Francisco on August 15, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

BART is reminding its riders that the trackway between the Concord and Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre stations will be closed this weekend and during two future weekends.

It will be closed this Saturday and Sunday, on the three-day Memorial Day weekend from May 25-27, and on June 8-9.

BART is closing the track to replace rails, ballast, electrical and train control equipment, and a drainage system. The funds for the project were designated by Measure RR, which was passed in November 2016.

Passengers traveling between the Pleasant Hill and Concord stations will be required to exit their train and board a free bus provided by County Connection to the next station in the direction of their destination.

People moving through the area should add 20 minutes to their projected travel time, according to BART.

The last two trains normally scheduled to depart Antioch at 11:23 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. will not run.