BART Repair Work to Affect Service Through Labor Day

NBC Bay Area BART riders wait to board a train in this file image.

Major repair work taking place this weekend on track and other infrastructure between the 19th Street and West Oakland stations will affect BART service through Labor Day.

Trains will not run between West Oakland and Lake Merritt and West Oakland and 19th Street until Tuesday. AC Transit will provide free bus service between those two stations, with the trip expected to take 10 to 15 minutes. Parking also will be limited at West Oakland.

Trains will run on a modified Sunday schedule for the Labor Day holiday, with longer trains and some extra trains to accommodate the Oakland A's game Monday.

Trains in the East Bay will run at least every 20 minutes between Richmond and Warm Springs and Antioch and Dublin. All transfers, including for bus service to West Oakland (to catch trains to the West Bay), should be made at the 19th Street station. Service from the East Bay to San Bruno will be every 10 minutes and to SFO/Millbrae every 20 minutes.

Labor Day also is a BART parking holiday. Excluding airport/long-term parking, all other parking permits and fees will be waived in station parking lots.