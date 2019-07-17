BART Stabbing Suspect Is Competent to Stand Trial: Judge

Nia Wilson (right) died after being stabbed at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland. BART officials have identified the suspect as John Lee Cowell (left).

A judge on Wednesday found that the man accused of fatally stabbing 18-year-old Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland last July is competent to stand trial.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge James Cramer made the decision after reviewing reports from three doctors who examined suspect John Lee Cowell.

One doctor concluded that Cowell lacked competency to stand trial. Another doctor did not offer a decision. A third doctor determined that Cowell is competent to stand trial.

Cowell is slated to enter a plea on August 2.

Bay City News contributed to this report.