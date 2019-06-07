The VTA is handing over the keys to the Bay Area Rapid Transit extension project to BART who will put the final touches on the extension to San Jose.

They’re calling it a milestone. After two decades, two new BART stations may finally open their doors by the end of the year.

Until now, VTA was running phase one of the BART extension and the goal now is to officially begin running trains to the Berryessa Station by December.

The extension has been talked about since 1984 when the early studies took place. Since then, it has been VTA’s project.

The fact that BART now has control of phase one of this extension means the agency now can integrate the project with its main system.

BART will now conduct test runs and perform their own safety checks and most importantly, BART will set the fares.

The good news for commuters is that BART will take riders from the Milpitas Station to San Francisco in one hour, and an hour and five minutes if they board at Berryessa.

Those trains should be running by the end of the year.

Then comes phase two. It will take BART through Downtown San Jose and into Santa Clara. That project is still years away as it’s still in the engineering and pre-construction phase.

But finally, the trains are coming to San Jose.