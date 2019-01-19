Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in San Jose

File Image

The San Jose Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in east side San Jose Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Clyda Drive around 5:34 p.m. and upon arrival, found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been arrested, officials said.

Police ask anyone with information to call (408)277-5283.

No further information was immediately available.