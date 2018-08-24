Warm Springs BART Stabbing Suspect Arrested: Police - NBC Bay Area
Warm Springs BART Stabbing Suspect Arrested: Police

Joshua Fecker was identified as the man captured on BART surveillance cameras. BART police recognized him at the Richmond station Thursday night and detained him

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    A 21-year-old transient has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man near the Warm Springs BART station early Thursday morning, police announced Friday.

    Joshua Fecker was identified as the man captured on BART surveillance cameras. BART police recognized him at the Richmond station Thursday night and detained him.

    Photo credit: BART

    A transient man suffered minor injuries from the stabbing.

    The 39-year-old victim reported that he was awoken while sleeping near the station and thought he was being robbed, according to police. Following a struggle, he was taken to Valley Medical Care Hospital in San Jose with minor wounds to his chest and buttocks.

