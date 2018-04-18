Bay Area Among Most Polluted Regions in the Nation: Report

The San Francisco Bay Area has been named as one of the most polluted regions in the nation when it comes to categories that scientists say contribute to climate change, according to a report. Kris Sanchez reports.

According to data from the American Lung Association, the collection of San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland ranked sixth in the nation for short-term particle pollution, which comes from cars and dirty engines as well as from smoke from fireplaces and wildfires, 10th in that same kind of pollution but year-round, and 13th in ozone pollution, which scientists say is a result of warmer temperatures.

The "State of the Air 2018" report found that ozone pollution was made worse between 2014 and 2016 compared to a previous report, according to the American Lung Association. On the other hand, improvements were seen for short-term and year-round particle pollution.

The national rankings were put together utilizing air reports from 2014, 2015 and 2016, according to the American Lung Association.