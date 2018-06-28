Thousands of people all over the country plan on protesting the separation of immigrant parents from their children by U.S. border authorities on June 30 in hopes of sending one message to the Trump Administration, "Families Belong Together."
This comes after the president’s “zero tolerance” policy separated more than 2,300 children from their families at the U.S. - Mexico border in recent weeks.
Though the biggest rally is planned to be held in Washington D.C., more than 20 rallies are planned all over the Bay Area.
Plan on attending? Here is a list of participating cities:
North Bay and San Francisco
Sebastopol
10am – Sebastopol Plaza, Weeks Way, Sebastopol, CA
Santa Rosa
10am – Courthouse Square, Downtown Santa Rosa
Petaluma
10am – Petaluma Mail Depot, parking lot (4th & C streets)
Sonoma
10am – Sonoma Plaza, 453 1st St E, Sonoma, CA
Vacaville
10am – Vacaville Town Square, 1 Town Square, Vacaville, CA
Vallejo
11am – Unity Plaza, Downtown Vallejo, CA
- Meet at the corner of Georgia and Santa Clara Streets by the MLK Library
Healdsburg
12pm – Corner or Healdsburg Ave. & Matheson St., Healdsburg
San Francisco
10am – Dolores Park & Civic Center Plaza
- 10:00 AM: Meet at Mission Dolores Park
- 10:00 - 11:00 AM: March to San Francisco City Hall
- 11 AM: Rally at San Francisco City Hall
Redwood City
10am – Redwood City Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City
Palo Alto
12pm – El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road, Palo Alto, CA
Mountain View
7pm – Gateway Park on Corner of El Camino & Castro
- 7:00PM Intersection Protest at El Camino and Castro (bring your signs!)
- 7:45PM March to Civic Center Plaza
- 8:00-9:00 PM Candlelight Rally for Immigrant Families.
East Bay
San Leandro
9am – San Leandro City Hall, 835 E 14th St, San Leandro, CA
Concord
10am – Todos Santos Plaza, 2175 Willow Pass Rd, Concord
Fremont
10am – Veterans Park at Fremont Superior Court House
Oakland
- 10:30am - Lakeside Park, near play structure near Staten & Bellevue, Oakland
- 11am - Montclair Park, 6226 Moraga Ave, Oakland
- 4:30pm - Grand Avenue and Harrison St., Oakland, CA
Richmond
11am – ICE/West County Detention Center, 5555 Giant Hwy, Richmond
Pittsburg
11am – John Buckley Square, 525 Railroad Ave, Pittsburg, CA
Dublin
11am – Dublin Ca. City Hall Amphitheater, 100 Civic Plaza, Dublin
- The Amphitheater is at the entrance to Dublin City hall. When entering look for the fountain to the right. That is the area.
Berkeley
12pm – Old City Hall Steps, 2134 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Berkeley
Alameda
12pm – Intersection of Park St. & Santa Clara Ave., Alameda
Pleasanton
1pm – Lion Wayside Park, 4401 First St, Pleasanton, CA
Livermore
2pm – Flag Pole in Downtown Livermore - 1932 First St, Livermore, CA
South Bay
Morgan Hill
9am – Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Rd, Morgan Hill
San Jose
11am – San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose