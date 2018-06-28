LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 14: A protestor holds a sign at the 'Families Belong Together March' against the separation of children of immigrants from their families on June 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Demonstrators marched through the city and culminated the march at a detention center where ICE (U.S.Immigration and Customs Enforcement) detainees are held. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently arrested 162 undocumented immigrants during a three-day operation in Los Angeles and surrounding areas. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Thousands of people all over the country plan on protesting the separation of immigrant parents from their children by U.S. border authorities on June 30 in hopes of sending one message to the Trump Administration, "Families Belong Together."

This comes after the president’s “zero tolerance” policy separated more than 2,300 children from their families at the U.S. - Mexico border in recent weeks.

Though the biggest rally is planned to be held in Washington D.C., more than 20 rallies are planned all over the Bay Area.

Plan on attending? Here is a list of participating cities:

North Bay and San Francisco

Sebastopol

10am – Sebastopol Plaza, Weeks Way, Sebastopol, CA

Santa Rosa

10am – Courthouse Square, Downtown Santa Rosa

Petaluma

10am – Petaluma Mail Depot, parking lot (4th & C streets)

Sonoma

10am – Sonoma Plaza, 453 1st St E, Sonoma, CA

Vacaville

10am – Vacaville Town Square, 1 Town Square, Vacaville, CA

Vallejo

11am – Unity Plaza, Downtown Vallejo, CA





Meet at the corner of Georgia and Santa Clara Streets by the MLK Library

Healdsburg

12pm – Corner or Healdsburg Ave. & Matheson St., Healdsburg

San Francisco

10am – Dolores Park & Civic Center Plaza

10:00 AM: Meet at Mission Dolores Park

10:00 - 11:00 AM: March to San Francisco City Hall

11 AM: Rally at San Francisco City Hall





Peninsula

Redwood City

10am – Redwood City Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City

Palo Alto

12pm – El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road, Palo Alto, CA

Mountain View

7pm – Gateway Park on Corner of El Camino & Castro

7:00PM Intersection Protest at El Camino and Castro (bring your signs!)

7:45PM March to Civic Center Plaza

8:00-9:00 PM Candlelight Rally for Immigrant Families.

East Bay

San Leandro

9am – San Leandro City Hall, 835 E 14th St, San Leandro, CA

Concord

10am – Todos Santos Plaza, 2175 Willow Pass Rd, Concord

Fremont

10am – Veterans Park at Fremont Superior Court House

Oakland





10:30am - Lakeside Park, near play structure near Staten & Bellevue, Oakland

11am - Montclair Park, 6226 Moraga Ave, Oakland

4:30pm - Grand Avenue and Harrison St., Oakland, CA





Richmond

11am – ICE/West County Detention Center, 5555 Giant Hwy, Richmond

Pittsburg

11am – John Buckley Square, 525 Railroad Ave, Pittsburg, CA

Dublin

11am – Dublin Ca. City Hall Amphitheater, 100 Civic Plaza, Dublin





The Amphitheater is at the entrance to Dublin City hall. When entering look for the fountain to the right. That is the area.





Berkeley

12pm – Old City Hall Steps, 2134 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Berkeley

Alameda

12pm – Intersection of Park St. & Santa Clara Ave., Alameda

Pleasanton

1pm – Lion Wayside Park, 4401 First St, Pleasanton, CA

Livermore

2pm – Flag Pole in Downtown Livermore - 1932 First St, Livermore, CA

South Bay

Morgan Hill

9am – Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Rd, Morgan Hill

San Jose

11am – San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose