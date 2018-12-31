It's going to be chilly as the Bay Area welcomes 2019. Forecaster Vianey Arana has the details in the Microclimate Forecast.

Celebrating the new year outside in the Bay Area? Better bundle up.

The National Weather Service reported that temperatures across the region will be in the 30s and 40s when the clock strikes midnight with wind chills dipping into the 20s and 30s.

Check the list below to see forecasted temperatures and wind chill temperatures at midnight for a host of Bay Area cities:

San Francisco: 46 degrees (38 degrees with wind chill)

San Jose: 38 degrees (31 degrees with wind chill)

Santa Rosa: 37 degrees (28 degrees with wind chill)

Napa: 39 degrees (27 degrees with wind chill)

Concord: 39 degrees (28 degrees with wind chill)

Livermore: 36 degrees (32 degrees with wind chill)

Santa Cruz: 37 degrees (30 degrees with wind chill)

San Rafael: 43 degrees (35 degrees with wind chill)

Fairfield: 38 degrees (26 degrees with wind chill)

Half Moon Bay: 40 degrees (32 degrees with wind chill)

The weather service reminded people to pack on the layers if they plan to head outside to celebrate the start of 2019.

"#Hypothermia is serious and can happen here," the weather service tweeted.

In addition to the chilly temperatures, a wind advisory is in effect for parts of the Bay Area through Tuesday morning.