Bay Area Royal Wedding Watch Parties

Attention Royal Wedding fans … The big day is finally almost here.

From the wedding dress to the cake, to who will walk the bride down the aisle … wondering where you can watch the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in all its glory?

Below are three Bay Area locations that will not only provide a big screen but signature drinks, Princess Diana engagement ring replicas, beer and wine specials, swag bags and more!

San Jose

Britannia Arms Pub — 5027 Almaden Expressway

This British pub will open its doors at 3:30 a.m., 30 minutes before the big event is set to begin at 4 a.m. Saturday. Going all out for the big day, Britannia Arms will hand out British flags, wedding cake and souvenirs that include a Queen Elizabeth Royal Mug or Princess Diana engagement ring replicas. Make sure you wear your best attire as there will be a fascinator and top hat competition.

San Francisco

King George Hotel in San Francisco, California — 334 Mason Street

San Francisco’s King George Hotel will host the viewing party just a couple of hours later, at 6 a.m. Saturday. Those in attendance should go ready to have a party of their own as the hotel will offer beer and wine specials along with mimosas, scones and strawberries and cream. Like Britannia Arms, King George hotel will also host a Show Us Your Fascinator contest leading up to the Royal Wedding.

The Sir Francis Drake Hotel — 450 Powell Street, Union Square

For those who want to get their beauty sleep but don’t want to miss the big show, the Sir Francis Drake Hotel will be hosting a pre-recorded viewing party at 10 a.m. Saturday. Big screens will be showing the wedding in all its glory and viewers can sip on a special champagne cocktail called the Markle Sparkle along with an afternoon tea with a menu created by the hotel’s head chef. British games will be on deck with big prizes and swag bags made especially for the event.



