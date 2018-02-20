Bay Area Scientists Work on Satellite to Track Major Weather Events - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
Latest Olympic News and Results
OLY-BAY

Bay Area Scientists Work on Satellite to Track Major Weather Events

By Scott Budman

Published at 2:55 PM PST on Feb 20, 2018 | Updated at 5:04 PM PST on Feb 20, 2018

3 to Watch: Fremont's Karen Chen Makes Olympic Debut
3 to Watch: Fremont's Karen Chen Makes Olympic Debut
3 to Watch: Fremont's Karen Chen Makes Olympic Debut

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		1111830
    2
    Germany    		117523
    3
    Canada    		95620
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Bay Area Scientists Work on Satellite to Track Major Weather Events

    A team of scientists in the Bay Area just made predicting the weather a lot faster. New weather satellite "Goes West” will be able to track lightning storms, tornadoes and other weather events, giving people much more advanced warning to weather. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018)

    A team of scientists in the Bay Area just made predicting the weather a lot faster.

    New weather satellite "Goes West," with instruments built at Lockheed Martin in Palo Alto. One of those instruments will be able to track lightning storms, tornadoes and other weather events, giving people much more advanced weather warning, giving people much more advanced warning to weather.

    "This current series of weather satellites, the 'goes' series, is radically improved," said Samantha Edgington, Lockheed Martin chief scientist and system architect. "We have a lightning gauge which we never had before, so we can do a better job of detecting extreme weather ahead of time."

    Built for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to track major weather events, the satellite’s data will help airplanes avoid lightning strikes as they fly and will determine how that data can be used to predict dangerous weather.

    "The average warning time for a tornado across the U.S. is 13 minutes. Our goal is to double that," said Edgington, "to give people half an hour, even 45 minutes, to be able to prepare for a tornado."

    Once finished, the satellite will undergo temperature and vibration testing in the Bay Area, before being shipped to Florida, to launch on board of a rocket.

    Latest Winter Olympics Headlines:
    > 'Shib Sibs' Win Bronze in Ice Dancing; Canada Scores Gold
    > Carmel's Brita Sigourney Soars to Bronze in Women's Ski Halfpipe
    > Lindsey Vonn: 'All or Nothing' in Olympic Downhill Final
    > American Men in Danger of Being Shut Out of Alpine Medals
    > Maddie Bowman Falls, Unable to Defend Halfpipe Gold
    Viral Moments:
    > Tara and Johnny Learn about K-Pop
    > Julia Mancuso Plays With Raccoons in Korean Cafe
    > 10 Winter Olympics Moments You Should Never Try at Home
    > What Was Chloe Kim Listening to for Her Gold Halfpipe Run?
    > What Do Olympians Do With Their Medals?
    Must-See Photos/Video:
    Winter Olympics Fever Sparks Curling Clubs in the South Bay
    > Anna Gasser's Cab Double Cork 1080 Tops Big Air Qualifying
    > This Is What Karen Chen Does Before Every Performance
    In-Car Q&A: Nathan Chen Flies Through Questions
    > Shut Up and Dance: The Best Moves From PyeongChang
    NorCal Athletes:
    > Get to Know Your Northern California Athletes
    > Bowman on Sochi Gold and Role as Mentor to Tahoe Youth
    > Meet Fremont's Karen Chen, Ladies' Figure Skater
    > Meet Bay Area Bobsledder Nick Cunningham
    > Where's Garvin? Tracking Our Intrepid Reporter's Adventures

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices