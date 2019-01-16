Bay Area Storm Causes Power Outages Affecting Thousands

The Bay Area's largest storm of the season knocked out power to thousands of PG&E customers Wednesday in all areas of the region.

About 3,000 customers were without power as of 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, about 2,100 of them in the North Bay.

A tree branch brought down power lines in Marin County earlier in the day, but that has since been cleaned up. PG&E crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore the power in the areas affected.

PG&E reminded customers to stay away from downed power lines. Those who see a downed power line should keep themselves and others away from it, call 911 and call PG&E at 800-743-5000.