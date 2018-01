NBC Bay Area File image of a BART train.

Bay Area public transportation agencies are extending their schedules to make sure folks get home safe and sound after their New Year's celebrations.

BART is running extended service until 3 a.m. Monday, though trains will be skipping certain stations to avoid overcrowding.

Caltrain and Samtrans are offering free rides until 5 a.m. Rides on VTA, Muni, and AC Transit also are free until 5 a.m.