SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 15: Gorkys Hernandez #7 of the San Francisco Giants is tagged out attempting to steal second base by Marcus Semien #10 of the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at AT&T Park on July 15, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO -- There were many positives in the first half for the Giants, but the All-Star break came with a whimper.

The lineup scattered five hits, Andrew Suarez had a rare dud, and the Giants fell 6-2 to the A's in the third game of this six-game set. They've lost two straight after a good win on Friday night and enter the break with a 50-48 record and in fourth place in the National League West.

Here's what you need to know from "Don't Miss Your Red-eye Flight" Day...

--- Suarez was cruising through his final start of the half before the wheels came off in the fourth. Suarez didn’t allow a hit to that point, but Jed Lowrie walked with one out and the A’s followed with four consecutive singles. A sacrifice fly capped the four-run inning. Suarez gave up four earned in five innings, walking two and striking out five. He had allowed four total runs in his four previous starts.

--- Because of all his injuries, Ray Black often wasn’t allowed to pitch back-to-back days in the minor leagues. Bruce Bochy tested him Sunday, sending him out for the seventh a few hours after Black got a couple outs in relief of Tony Watson. Black easily handled the test, striking out two and getting a pop-up to center. His fastball was down a tick… to 97.

--- Chase d’Arnaud hit a solo shot, his second since being called up. The veteran is tied with Pablo Sandoval for the team lead in homers in July. That’s nice for d’Arnaud, not so great for this offense. The Giants have just six homers this month.