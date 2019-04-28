"I am traveling to towns and cities across America to introduce myself and hear from people like you about the ways we can move this country forward," a statement on O'Rourke's campaign website reads.
The 2020 presidential race features a field loaded with about two dozen Democrats.
Who’s Running for President in 2020?
The race for the 2020 presidential election is underway, and the field of Democratic candidates is already packed and still growing. Those who have filed paperwork or announced presidential bids include a vice president, senators, House members and, so far, at least two mayors. As for the GOP, a single Republican has announced his bid to challenge President Donald Trump for the party nomination: former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who ran for vice president (and lost) in 2016 on the Libertarian party ticket.
