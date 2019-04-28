Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks at the National Forum on Wages and Working People: Creating an Economy That Works for All at Enclave on April 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke will pay a visit to San Francisco on Sunday.

O'Rourke is slated to speak during a town hall at the United Irish Cultural Center located at 2700 45th Ave. The event is scheduled to run between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

"I am traveling to towns and cities across America to introduce myself and hear from people like you about the ways we can move this country forward," a statement on O'Rourke's campaign website reads.

The 2020 presidential race features a field loaded with about two dozen Democrats.