Thousands of shoppers who flocked to San Francisco on Black Friday looking for deals and to enjoy the holiday decoration were greeted by heavy traffic and construction in the city.

Winter Walk, an outdoor pedestrian mall opening up in Union Square on Saturday, is also expected to draw crowds to the city throughout the holidays season.

"Looks absolutely beautiful," said Tamara Rosa, a Sacramento resident who traveled to the city on Black Friday. "A little bit of the construction is probably hard to get through, but I think it will be OK with the shoppers."

The continuing Central Subway work near holiday windows caught shoppers' eyes. It's been in progress for four years.

Meanwhile, the Union Square Business Improvement District would like to see Winter Walk become an ongoing annual event during the holidays.