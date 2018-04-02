Blink-182 to Headline BFD 2018 at Concord Pavilion

Blink-182 lovers, rejoice. The renowned rock back is coming to the Bay Area.

The California-based group is slated to headline ALT 105.3's BFD 2018 at the Concord Pavilion on Sunday, May 13, according to the hosting radio station.

Dirty Heads, The War on Drugs, AWOLNATION and Judah & The Lion are just some of the other bands scheduled to play at the alternative music concert.

General admission and reserved tickets to BFD 2018 go on sale beginning Friday at 12 p.m., according to the radio station. An exclusive online pre-sale kicked off at 10 a.m. on Monday. Tickets range anywhere from $44 to $84 plus applicable service fees.

The annual show previously rocked the house at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View.