File image.

A body found in a pond behind Hilltop Mall in Richmond is now being ruled a homicide, police confirmed to NBC Bay Area on Tuesday.

The body was found last Thursday and police launched a homicide investigation Monday. The victim died of blunt-force trauma, according to the Richmond Police Department. A suspect is also in police custody. Police said the suspect's identity is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 510-233-1214.

No other information was immediately available.