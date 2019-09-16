An 11-year-old Tiburon boy died and another child was hurt Sunday after they were ejected from a boat in the San Francisco Bay and then struck by the vessel, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

The incident, which was reported around 7 p.m., happened in the bay near Angel Island, the sheriff's office said.

After being ejected from the private boat, the two children landed in the water, according to the sheriff's office. They were reportedly hit by the vessel during a recovery attempt.

Both children were pulled from the water and taken to the Corinthian Yacht Club in Tiburon, the sheriff's office said. The 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the yacht club. The other child was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

An investigation is underway.