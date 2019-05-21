Fate of 2 Restaurants at San Jose Airport Up in the Air

There's something of a food fight going on at Mineta San Jose International Airport this week. Scott Budman reports. (Published Thursday, May 16, 2019)

Popular Local Restaurants at Mineta SJ May Be Going Away

The San Jose City Council on Tuesday will consider a proposal to push out two notable restaurants from the city's airport.

Britannia Arms and San Jose Joe's both are local and say they're being pushed out after 10 years of serving customers at the airport.

"The frustrating thing for us is that we're a small business in downtown San Jose, and we feel that we, along with an San Jose Joe's, reflect a sense of place," said John Conway, co-owner of Britannia Arms.

Conway and others feel they're victims of big business leaving small business out on the tarmac.

"We absolutely recognize that they're disappointed, that their proposals to continue at our airport were not approved," SJC spokeswoman Rosemary Barnes said.

The San Jose City Council will vote on a new slate of restaurants for passengers to choose from, and while the public is weighing in, airport officials insist local cuisine will be represented. No final decisions have been made yet.