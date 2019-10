A brush fire burns Thursday evening on the San Mateo County coast south of Pescadero. (Oct. 24, 2019)

A brush fire on the San Mateo County coast spread to 95 acres late Thursday night, according to Cal Fire.

The fire sparked off Highway 1 and Gazos Creek Road, south of Pescadero, Cal Fire said.

Highway 1 from Gazos Creek to Muzzi Ranch was shut down in both directions as crews tried to gain containment, the county's alert system said.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.