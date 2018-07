A two-alarm brush fire in Moraga prompted evacuations at the Buckingham neighborhood. (July 2, 2018)

A brush fire late Monday afternoon prompted evacuations in Moraga, firefighters said.

The two-alarm blaze off Moraga Road forced authorities to issue precuationary evacuations at the Buckingham neighborhood. The fire burned 5-10 acres, firefighters said.

Police advise motorists to avoid Moraga Road and to use alternate routes while crews respond to the blaze.

No other information was immediately available.