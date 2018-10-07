Four-Alarm Brush Fire Briefly Shuts Down Interstate 505 Near Interstate 80: CHP - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Red Flag Warning, Gusty Wind
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Four-Alarm Brush Fire Briefly Shuts Down Interstate 505 Near Interstate 80: CHP

By Bay City News

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Four-Alarm Brush Fire Briefly Shuts Down Interstate 505 Near Interstate 80: CHP

    Interstate 505 was shut down for about 45 minutes Sunday morning after a brush fire broke out along the route, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The blaze, near Vaca Valley Parkway, has closed down connector ramps to nearby Interstate 80, the CHP said.

    Lanes in both directions on I-505 were closed for about 45 minutes and traffic was being diverted off to Vaca Valley. All lanes were reopened at about 12:15 p.m.

    No evacuations have been ordered, but he CHP urged motorists to avoid the area and advised them to expect delays.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices