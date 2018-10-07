Interstate 505 was shut down for about 45 minutes Sunday morning after a brush fire broke out along the route, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The blaze, near Vaca Valley Parkway, has closed down connector ramps to nearby Interstate 80, the CHP said.

Lanes in both directions on I-505 were closed for about 45 minutes and traffic was being diverted off to Vaca Valley. All lanes were reopened at about 12:15 p.m.

No evacuations have been ordered, but he CHP urged motorists to avoid the area and advised them to expect delays.