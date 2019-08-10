Bus Service Returns to Transbay Transit Center

Transbay busses are set to the San Francisco Salesforce Transit Center Sunday after the complex was shut down last September because crews found large cracks on the bus platform. Sergio Quintana reports.

After a year of being closed, Transbay bus service will be returning to the new Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco Sunday after the $2 million complex closed only months after its opening.

The entire complex had to be shut down last September because crews found large cracks in the bus platform.

Engineers later found a second crack which took months for the crew to find a solution.

The Salesforce park and lower levels of the transit center were re-opened including the passenger gondola.

The park had been closed for 278 days before the public could return July.

Transit agencies have been steadily returning their bus routes over the last month.