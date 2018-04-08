CHP Chopper Rescues Injured Hiker Near Mount St. Helena

A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew rescued an injured woman near Mount St. Helena on Sunday, according to CHP officials.

At about 2:45 p.m., Cal Fire received a report of a female hiker who had slipped and fallen on the Table Rock Trail several miles in from the trailhead, according to the CHP. Crews from Cal Fire/Napa County Fire Department, St Helena Fire, AMR Napa County and CHP Helicopter H-30 responded, the CHP said.

The injured 21-year-old woman was hiking with a group of friends when she slipped and fell on a steep, wet, single-track trail, and she was unable to walk without assistance, the CHP said.

The CHP helicopter hoisted the woman into the chopper and transported her to the Calistoga Fairgrounds, where she was then transferred to an ambulance, the CHP said. She is expected to fully recover.