Emergency crews on scene of an accident involving a CHP officer on I-80 in San Francisco. (April 27, 2018)

A California Highway Patrol officer was dragged 1,000 feet during a traffic stop late Friday on the approach to the Bay Bridge, police said.

Several lanes on eastbound Interstate 80, near 4th Street, in San Francisco were shut down while emergency crews responded and police investigated the incident.

Police said the officer stopped a vehicle on the freeway. When the driver provided false identification, the suspect driver drove off, dragging the officer, police said.

The officer is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Two other vehicles were struck by the fleeing suspect, police said. The driver has also been detained, police said.

No other information was immediately available.