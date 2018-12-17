A California Highway Patrol officer escaped serious injury after their cruiser was hit by a hydroplaning car in San Jose early Monday morning, but another person was hit by another car that hydroplaned nearby. Kris Sanchez reports.

CHP Officer OK, Person Sent to Hospital After Crashes in SJ

A California Highway Patrol officer escaped injury after their cruiser was hit by a hydroplaning car in San Jose early Monday morning, but another person was hit by another car that hydroplaned nearby.

The crashes occurred along a flooded stretch of Interstate 280 near Saratoga Avenue.

The CHP officer was stopped at a crash scene when a driver passing by lost control and hydroplaned into the officer's vehicle.

Another driver also lost control and struck a person who was outside of their car. The person who was hit was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

In all, as many as seven drivers became entangled in wrecks at the water-inundated location. One witness said he saw several cars lose their bumpers from just hitting the standing water.