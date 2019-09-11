A woman from Sacramento is in the hospital after using a whitening face cream imported from Mexico.

According to Sacramento County, the Pond’s-labeled cream was purchased through an “informal network” and was tainted with methylmercury.

The mercury was not added by the manufacturer, but by a third party.

The Sacramento County Department of Health Services stated that in California, more than 60 cases of poisoning linked to foreign, unlabeled or homemade skin creams have been reported over the last nine years.

These creams are commonly sold in small stores, swap meets or online. It is normally used to treat blemishes, aging spots and lightening the skin.

“Sacramento County Public Health urges the community to immediately stop using similar skin creams imported from Mexico due to the risk of contamination with methylmercury,” said Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye. “Methylmercury is extremely dangerous to adults and children.”

Methylmercury can enter the nervous system and cause severe illness. The symptoms of this include difficulty concentrating, memory loss, nervousness, irritability, anxiety, depression, insomnia, headaches, weight loss, fatigue, tremors and tingling in hands, feet, or around the lips.

People using these creams are advised by California Department of Public Health to stop using them and get a blood and urine test from their doctor.

Creams should be stored in a closed Ziploc bag and contact the CDPH at (510) 981-4353 or AskEHIB@dph.ca.gov.

Click here for photos of some skin creams that have tested positive for mercury.