Gov. Brown Announces Mobilization of National Guard

Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday announced the mobilization of up to 400 California National Guard personnel to combat criminal gangs, human traffickers and illegal firearm and drug smugglers within the state, along the coast and at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The order came after Brown this week secured the federal government’s commitment to fund the mission, according to a statement from the governor's office.

The announcement reflects two weeks of discussions between the Brown administration and the Trump administration and follows similar National Guard deployments provided by the state in 2006 under President George W. Bush and in 2010 under President Barack Obama, the governor's office said.