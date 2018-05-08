"Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd left his NBC studio and arrived in the Bay Area on Monday ahead of the California gubernatorial debate, which many political insiders in the Beltway are keeping a close eye on. NBC Bay Area anchor Raj Mathai sits down with Todd to discuss the big event. (Published Monday, May 7, 2018)

Six candidates jockeying to become the next governor of California will take to the stage in San Jose Tuesday night to participate in a debate less than one month before the June primary.

The Silicon Valley Community Foundation and NBC Bay Area will host the "Decision 2018: The Race for Governor" debate, which will be moderated by Chuck Todd, NBC News' Political Director and Moderator of "Meet the Press."

The six candidates slated to participate are Travis Allen, John Chiang, John Cox, Delaine Eastin, Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa.

The debate will focus on a myriad of issues impacting Californians, including housing, transportation, the environment, education, and issues affecting children. The first 30 minutes will focus exclusively on issues facing Northern California, followed by an hour of discussion on issues facing the whole state.

The debate is scheduled to take place at the California Theatre in downtown San Jose from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. It will be televised live on KNTV NBC Bay Area (Comcast channel 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11), KSTS Telemundo 48 (Comcast channel 18 and 718 and over-the-air on 48), and broadcast live on KQED radio (FM channel 88.5).

To join the conversation online about the debate as it approaches, use #CAGovDebate on Twitter, and follow @nbcbayarea and @siliconvalleycf.