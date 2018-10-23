A Caltrain struck and killed a Gunn High School student Tuesday.

A person was hit by a Caltrain on the tracks Tuesday afternoon in San Francisco, causing delays in both directions, according to Caltrain officials.

At about 2:50 p.m., southbound train no. 254 struck a person who was trespassing on the tracks between Tunnel 2 and Tunnel 3 in San Francisco, Caltrain said.

Emergency personnel were on scene, and the person was taken to a hospital, the agency said.

All trains are being held at the incident area, Caltrain said. There are about 380 passengers onboard the train, and no injuries onboard were reported.