Caltrain Strikes Person in SF, Causing Delays in Both Directions - NBC Bay Area
By Stephen Ellison

Published 5 minutes ago

    A person was hit by a Caltrain on the tracks Tuesday afternoon in San Francisco, causing delays in both directions, according to Caltrain officials.

    At about 2:50 p.m., southbound train no. 254 struck a person who was trespassing on the tracks between Tunnel 2 and Tunnel 3 in San Francisco, Caltrain said.

    Emergency personnel were on scene, and the person was taken to a hospital, the agency said.

    All trains are being held at the incident area, Caltrain said. There are about 380 passengers onboard the train, and no injuries onboard were reported.

