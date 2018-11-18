Car Plows Into Beauty Store in Redwood City

A car comes to rest after crashing into a business in Redwood City. (Nov. 18, 2018)

A driver pressed on the accelerator instead of the brakes before slamming into a beauty store in Redwood City Sunday morning, according to police.

The driver escaped unharmed after plowing into the Bluemercury store located at 1043 El Camino Real, police said. No one was inside the store when the wreck occurred around 7:30 a.m.

A photo taken at the scene showed the car resting halfway inside the store with broken glass surrounding it and the mangled storefront.

A manager at the neighboring Starbucks said he heard a loud boom and felt the car smash into the beauty store.

Further information was not available.