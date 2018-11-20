Caravan to Deliver Supplies to Camp Fire Victims

Stocked with essential supplies, a van from the East Bay on Tuesday is slated to join a caravan and drive north to deliver the items to those devastated by the deadly and destructive Camp Fire in Butte County.

Folks with Caliber Collision in Fremont have been collecting donations such as bottled water, pet food, diapers, baby formula, cleaning wipes and other useful supplies over the past few days and loaded those items into a van. After leaving the East Bay early Tuesday, the van will join a caravan of at least 10 other vans full of donations collected at Caliber Collision locations in the Sacramento area and make the final journey to Butte County.

Caliber Collision will also be donating a check for $10,000.

According to the American Red Cross, cash is king at this point in the relief effort, even more important than donating actual supplies.

The devastating blaze has killed at least 79 people and wiped out thousands of structures, most of them homes.