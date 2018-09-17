Catholic Church Abuse Victims Call for Calif. Investigation

Catholic Church sexual abuse survivors from the Bay Area will head to the state capital Monday, focused on calling California's attorney general to launch a statewide investigation into the alleged abuse. Pete Suratos reports.

Catholic Church sexual abuse survivors from the Bay Area will head to the state capital Monday, focused on calling California's attorney general to launch a statewide investigation into the alleged abuse.

The victims want a statewide probe similar to the one recently concluded in Pennsylvania and are also clamoring for local law enforcement and prosecutors to be more aggressive when it comes to dealing with the cases.

Members of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) claim the number of priests accused of harming children is far higher than currently reported.

"We just want to protect kids," SNAP member Dan McNevin said. "And the way to do that is to actually open up these files and really sort out who did what to whom when. And to do that, you've got to publish the names, publish what they did so that parents and advocates can look out for these children."

Last week, the bishop of the Diocese of San Jose announced he will release a list of the names and the status of every priest who has been found to be credibly accused of abusing minors within the diocese.