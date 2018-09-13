In a major step toward transparency in the local Catholic Church, the bishop of the Diocese of San Jose has announced he will release a list of the names and the status of every priest who has been found to be credibly accused of abusing minors within the diocese.

In an open letter, Bishop Patrick McGrath called priests' sexual abuse of minors "horrific and heartbreaking" and the subsequent cover-up by bishops "a crisis unprecedented in modern times." McGrath said he and the diocese stand with the victims, survivors and their families.

"There is a need for reform; there is a need for transparency in the way the Church responds to allegations of the sexual abuse of minors and vulnerable adults, even as we continue our efforts of preventing abuse and fostering a safe environment for all" McGrath wrote. "We cannot defend priest-perpetrators and those bishops and others who enable or protect them. The only way that we can address the failed leadership of so many in the Catholic Church in the United States and around the world is for the Diocese of San Jose to do what we know is right and just."

McGrath said he, church leaders and independent consultants together will develop a plan of accountability for past abuse as well as a path for preventing any future abuse.

One of the initial steps of transparency is releasing the priests' names, which McGrath said will come by mid-October. He said the diocese also will hold listening sessions in which victims and their families will have the opportunity to be heard.

McGrath also called for an independent review of all Diocese of San Jose records on clerical sexual abuse in the name of transparency, improving the church's response to victims and preventing future abuse.

"I hope that releasing these names will help the innocent victims, survivors and their families to take the next step on their journey to wholeness," McGrath wrote, "and that it will give others who have not spoken out the strength and trust to come forward."