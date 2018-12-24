Showers will move across the Bay Area in time for the evening commute. Meteorologist Kari Hall has the details in the Microclimate Forecast.

Last-minute shoppers and holiday travelers across the Bay Area were met with wet weather throughout the day Monday as showers doused the region.

The latest round of rain is expected to ramp up in intensity between the mid-afternoon and early evening hours, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition to rainfall, the storm system is expected to lash the region with gusty winds as high as about 35 mph in some spots and trigger possible isolated thunderstorms for some areas, the weather service reported.

Forecasted rainfall totals will be minimal between Monday morning and Tuesday morning, according to the weather service. San Francisco, Napa, Concord, Livermore and San Jose are all predicted to receive about one-quarter inch of rain. Locations such as Big Sur in Monterey County and Cloverdale in northern Sonoma County are slated to lead the way with about one-half inch of accumulated rain.